Three ways that FIFA can drastically improve VAR

The VAR controversy that erupted during last night’s 2-0 Juventus victory over Fiorentina highlighted a number of shortcomings the experimental officiating procedure suffers from.



In the 18th minute, Marco Benassi fired a shot off of Giorgio Chiellini’s left arm inside Juventus’ penalty area. Referee Marco Guida correctly, at that moment, pointed to the spot and awarded Fiorentina the penalty kick. However, he never gave the signal to shoot.



For four minutes, Jordan Varetout stood over the ball, waiting for the whistle indicating he was free to put a shot on Gianluigi Buffon. Unbeknownst to anyone on the field, in the stands, or on TV (save for Guida), the play was being reviewed by the VAR official.



There was no signal from Guida that the play was under review until the decision to negate the penalty was given. Even then, there was no explanation why the call was reversed. Four issues on the play were being looking at: whether Chiellini’s arm touched it (it did), whether Benassi was in an offside position (he was), whether Alex Sandro touched the ball, negating the offside (he did), and whether Giovanni Simeone fouled Alex Sandro before he touched the ball (he did). No one knew that the VAR official ruled that Simeone fouled the Brazilian defensive back prior to the play being ruled on or offside.



Eventually, the call was correctly given, but not without highlighting areas where VAR can improve.



1: There must be a time limit – Four minutes of players standing around absolutely kills the flow of matches. In the NFL, video reviews are only allowed to last two minutes, at which time, if an official cannot make a determination, the original call on the play stands.



2: Officials must communicate to players, managers, and fans that a play is under review. While it was assumed last night’s play had gone to VAR, no one was sure.



3: Immediately following a VAR decision, referees must be required to give a detailed explanation for the reasons behind the ultimate decision. In the NFL and NHL, referees have microphones which are connected to stadium and arena sound systems. Following a video review, officials speak directly to the crowd, explaining the decision.

