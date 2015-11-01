Throwback to when Man Utd came close to signing Real & Spain star Isco
03 September at 09:46Real Madrid and Spain star Isco simply destroyed Italy yesterday night. The Spaniard put down a stunning performance adding two goals to an already incredible display. Many top European clubs had been linked with signing the Real Madrid star as Zinedine Zidane was not playing him on a regular basis.
The 25-year-old, however, is one of the Merengues regular starters now with Gareth Bale warming the bench of the Spain and Europe champions instead.
Isco signed a contract extension with Real Madrid this past August. The Spaniard’s new deal is set to expire in 2021 and the La Liga giants decided to add a shock release clause in his contract: 700 million.
Juventus and Manchester United were particularly interested in signing the player in the past and the Red Devils even refused to sign the 25-year-old after receiving a scouted report that stated that “He [Isco] is good, but not quite quick enough and his head is too big for his body”. Yesterday night Isco proved Manchester United scours wrong and it was not the first time.
