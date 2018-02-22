Tianjin, Pato: "I don't exclude a return to Europe..."
05 March at 23:20Ex-Milan forward Alexander Pato, who currently plays in China for Tianjin Quanjian, spoke to Globoesporte (via SportMediaset) about his future as he did not want to exclude a possible return to European football. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
"Your future? The future is always very hard to program, especially in the world of football. Let's see what happens in the coming months but I don't want to exclude a potential return to Europe. I played with AC Milan in the Italian league, with Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga and with Chelsea in the English Premier league. I am always open to new possibilities so let's see. Time will tell but I am relaxed...".
The Brazilian striker is currently with Tianjin in the Chinese league as he scored a total of 17 goals in 26 total appearances for the Chinese club in 2017. As he said, his future is still undetermined...
