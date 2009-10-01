Diego Costa and John Terry this summer.

Chelsea has become the subject of even more attention from Chinese Super-League side Tianjin Quanjian after Sunsport revealed that the club from the Far-East are looking to take boththis summer.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Costa had already agreed a pre-contract deal worth £25M-per-season to make the move and now it’s understood that he could be joined by his Stamford Bridge team-mate who is set to leave the Blues at the end of the season.



The former England captain has had numerous offers from the Premier League should he choose to continue his career in his homeland with both West Brom and Bournemouth vying for his signature. Tianjin however, are ready to offer the 36-year-old a mega two-year deal to join former Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro in China.



Belgian midfield ace Axel Witsel snubbed a move to Juventus in January to head out east and Costa, who was spotted in a London restaurant last week talking to super-agent Jorge Mendes also looks set to join him.