Tianjin Quanjian offer Belotti ten-times Torino salary to move to China
14 January at 10:48Torino striker Andrea Belotti is attracting the interest of some of the best European clubs out there thanks to his 15 goals scored in 20 games so far this season. The Italian front-man has emerged as a potential transfer target of many big European clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal but according to today’s edition of Tuttosport, the striker has not only been targeted by clubs based in the Old Continent.
Fabio Cannavaro’s Tianjin Quanjian are also believed to be interested in signing the promising Serie A striker who has recently signed a contract extension with Torino. Belotti’s new Torino deal includes a release clause of € 100 million that can only be activated by foreign clubs.
Matching the player’s minimum transfer fee, however, would not be enough as the player wants to play for Torino and doesn’t want to leave Europe at this stage of his career. Chinese clubs know that their lack of tradition can only be compensated by big money offers and that’s why they could offer Belotti a salary in the region of € 15-million-a-year, ten times more than what he’s currently getting at Torino. Will Belotti be brave enough to say no?
