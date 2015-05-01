Tickets for Napoli-Real Madrid Champions League clash sold out in less than 6 hours
03 January at 14:45Napoli fans literally can’t wait to see their team facing Real Madrid on the 7th of March when the two clubs will meet at the San Paolo in the return game of the Champions League last-16 stage. Napoli have managed to qualify as group winners but were pretty unlucky as they have been drawn with the 11-time Champions League winners in the knock-out stage.
As Alfredopedulla reports, Napoli fans rushed to the ticket office yesterday morning as thousands of them had been queuing from 6 am to get their access to the stadium on the 7th of March, three weeks after the reverse fixtures that will see Napoli travelling to the Santiago Bernabeu to play the first fixture against the LaLiga giants on the 15th of February. The present capacity of the San Paolo is 60,240 and Napoli fans have bought all the tickets available in less than six hours.
Napoli fans bought over 40,000 tickets yesterday, whist the remaining tickets available are going to be sold on-line to season-ticket holders.
