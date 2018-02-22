Time is now very much against Inter and Spalletti in Champions League race

Last night’s Derby della Capitale between Lazio and Roma was supposed to be Inter’s route back into the top four, with at least one side from the capital bound to drop points. As it transpired, the match was a somewhat lacklustre affair which ultimately ended in a 0-0 stalemate.



Such a result should have seen the Nerazzurri climb back up to third place, had they been clinical enough to defeat Atalanta on Saturday that is. However, they lacked determination in the first half and the writing was already on the wall by the time they added urgency to their game after the break.



Given the fact they dropped points against Torino last weekend, most people would have expected a much better reaction from Luciano Spalletti’s charges. At such a crucial point of the campaign, it is hugely worrying that they are turning in such lacklustre performances.



A victory tomorrow night is now absolutely imperative, with difficult matches at home to Juventus and away to the aforementioned Biancocelesti still to negotiate before the end of the campaign.



With Simone Inzaghi’s side now out of Europa League contention, much will depend on how well the Giallorossi handle their Champions League semi-final tie against Liverpool and whether this has a detrimental effect on them physically as the season draws to a close.



As for Mister Spalletti and his players, time is fast running out if they are to finally secure a return to Europe’s premier club competition. They cannot afford any more slip ups. Indeed, one more could prove to be a fatal blow to the Tuscan’s hopes of being in charge come the start of pre-season training in July.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)