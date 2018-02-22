We were all waiting, some anxiously and others hopefully, for the eventual collapse of Napoli. With a game in hand against Atalanta and a point ahead of the Partenopei, Juventus finally overtook the southern club in the Serie A standings.Coming off a shock 2-4 loss against Roma and a 0-0 draw against Inter, Napoli succumbed to the champions and gave up their brittle lead in the standings., only able to produce half-hearted chances over the course of the 90 minutes. Luckily for the Neapolitans, they still have a crucial game against Juventus to swing the pendulum back in their favor.With the way Juventus have been playing domestically, it’s difficult to imagine them giving up many points from now until the end of the season.It’s incredible to think that only months ago Dybala was getting shunned from the club for not committing to the club with enough fervor.Ultimately, it seems more than likely thatGiven their financial status, it’s not really a massive disappointment. Aurelio Di Laurentiis’ team isn’t built to compete with a juggernaut like Juventus.Months ago it seemed the relegation race would ultimately be between four teams - Benevento, Hellas Verona, SPAL and Crotone. Fast forward to present day and SPAL are undefeated in their last three matches, while Verona have won two consecutive games.Suddenly, Sassuolo, Chievo and Cagliari have been dragged into a race they wanted no part of. I’m betting that Sassuolo will ultimately go down to Serie B. They’ve looked absolutely woeful all season and their firing of manager Cristian Bucchi has yielded no improvement.was too much for Sassuolo last summer, who also had to part ways with their successful manager Eusebio Di Francesco.You have to respect the work Giorgio Squinzi has done at Sassuolo. Despite being one of the wealthiest men in Italy, he’s steered clear from the approach many newly rich clubs have in Europe. Instead of splurging for unknowns in foreign lands, Squinzi has constantly set up his scouting network in Italy, plucking away the best players. Despite the poor results this season, it’s nice to see players from Italy’s lower leagues getting a chance in the top flight.Seven wins and two draws in their last nine Serie A matches. That’s the current streak Milan have been putting together under their manager. Forgetting the slight blip in the Europa League against Arsenal, it’s been pretty clear all along that Milan’s top priority is getting back into the Champions League.With a game in hand against bitter rivals Inter, Milan know that they can close the gap significantly if they keep this form up. No club in. Without a top four finish, Milan will be forced to sell several of their top players and rebuild once again.@TheCalcioGuyMatteo Bonetti is a sports journalist for beIN Sports USA