Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has blocked Ivan Perisic’s move to Manchester United . The Italian tactician told assembled media on Friday that he will ‘stand firmly against the player’s sale’. Perisic, a long time Man Utd target, is then set for one more year at Inter whilst his teammate Antonio Candreva is now free to leave the club, calciomercato.com exclusively learned. Meantime , Juventus have told Arsenal that they can sign Juan Cuadrado for approximately € 30 million. The Serie A giants would use the proceedings from the sale of the Colombian ace to sign Keita Balde. Cuadrado is also a transfer target of Inter and AC Milan.Check out our gallery with the top 10 transfer news of the day.