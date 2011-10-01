Today’s top 10 news: Inter block Perisic’s Man Utd move, Arsenal eye €30m Juve star
28 July at 19:20Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has blocked Ivan Perisic’s move to Manchester United. The Italian tactician told assembled media on Friday that he will ‘stand firmly against the player’s sale’. Perisic, a long time Man Utd target, is then set for one more year at Inter whilst his teammate Antonio Candreva is now free to leave the club, calciomercato.com exclusively learned.
Meantime, Juventus have told Arsenal that they can sign Juan Cuadrado for approximately € 30 million. The Serie A giants would use the proceedings from the sale of the Colombian ace to sign Keita Balde. Cuadrado is also a transfer target of Inter and AC Milan.
