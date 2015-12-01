Juventus, Tolisso: 'It is hard to say no to Juve...'

Juventus have a lot of interest in Lyon's Corentin Tolisso as they have been scouting him for some time now. In an interview with team Duga on RMC, the French midfielder spoke about his future, here is what he had to say: " Will I leave OL? I don't know, I want to keep growing as a player but I am still unsure. My number one objective is to play a World cup with the French national team and that's why I have to keep improving".



" You could've left last year? I knew that it was still a bit premature and that staying at Lyon was the best option. Let's now see what I decide this season, I will talk it over with my family and the staff".



" Would you refuse Juve ? They have a great team let's see what happens this summer. It is very hard to refuse a club like Juve but I want to do what's best for me. I haven't talked about this to the president yet so let's wait a bit. I really like the style of play in England and in Italy that's for sure... . I will take a decision soon as I want to see what will be best for my chances of making the World cup".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)