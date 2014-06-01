Juventus must use caution. It seems not only the Bianconeri, but other top clubs are tracking Corentin Tolisso. The talented young Frenchman is believed to also be on the radar of Barcelona and now Bayern Munich too. Bayern have arised as real competitors to Juve, and look poised to close the deal months in advance. Among the interest from different sides, this could be a situation where Lyon’s asking price increases depending on demand.

With most reports linking Juve as the leaders on the trail of the Lyon midfielder, they will want to remain cautious considering their fruitless efforts to attain Matuidi or Witsel last year. With both of those deals never finalized by the Bianconeri, in the end neither player ended up in Turin. The center of the midfield is an area that Marotta and Allegri want to reinforce, especially considering the fact they have never quite replaced the departure of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.