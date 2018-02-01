The New England Patriots quarterback was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, in which Brady & Co. will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prodded by Spanish website Sportags, the 40-year-old said that he was full of admiration for the four-time Champions League winner.

"I love Messi and I think he's a great player," Brady said at Super Bowl media day.

"I'm a little older than him, though.

"I love soccer and I've watched soccer for a long time."

Brady himself has won five Super Bowls out of a total of seven appearances, already a record.

Watch the footage below!

https://twitter.com/Sportags/status/958167472829583360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.marca.com%2Fen%2Ffootball%2Fbarcelona%2F2018%2F02%2F01%2F5a72df23e2704e65408b4669.html