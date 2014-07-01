Italian Footballers Association President Damiano Tommasi has opened up about what went wrong for former FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio.

The Italian national team failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after being knocked out by Sweden in the play-off qualifiers. It was following the embarrassment that former manager Giampiero Ventura was axed and Carlo Tavecchio was removed from his post of the FIGC President.

With the elections for the presidency set to happen on the 29th of February, Tommasi is touted to be one of the leading candidates to replace Tavecchio. In an interview with Il Corriere della Sera, Tommasi opened up about where Tavecchio went wrong during his tenure.

Tommasi said:

When asked about how the game can be improved, Tommasi said: "Let the game return to the center of attention. This will help in raise the youth sector from Amateurs up to the first team, which works uniquely.”

"I’ve said this earlier, and from a technical point of view he (Tavecchio) managed the post Sweden very badly.You have to have the courage to present yourself in the press room after having failed to qualify for the World Cup.From the political point of view, however, his approach has worked, always worrying about getting the majority ".Kaustubh Pandey