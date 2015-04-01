Top 10 most expensive signings revealed as Neymar joins Psg for world-record fee
04 August at 12:58Neymar has become the most expensive player in the history of football. Psg have matched his € 222 million buy-out clause and the Brazilian has leapfrogged Paul Pogba becoming the most expensive signing ever. Pogba swapped Juventus with Manchester United for € 105 million last summer. Calciomercato.com has shortlisted the top 10 most expensive signings ever in the video that you can watch below.
This is the link to follow the live updates concerning Neymar’s move to Psg.
Go to comments