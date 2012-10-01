Top 10 players of 2017 Ballon d'Or revealed

France Football have revealed which players have made it into the top 10 of the 2017 Ballon d'Or after listing the name of the players from position 30 to 11.



They top ten players are: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munuch), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).



The list is dominated by forwards, with six of the top ten being attacking player. Juventus Gianluigi Buffon is the only goalkeeper to make the top 10, while Sergio Ramos is the only defender and midfield duo Kante and Modric are the only midfielders included



Below you find the players who did not make the top 10.



11th: Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain).

12th: Isco (Real Madrid).

13th: Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona).

14th: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

15th: Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

16th: Marcelo (Real Madrid).

17th: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

18th: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).

19th: Eden Hazard (Chelsea).

20th: David De Gea (Manchester United).

21st: Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund).

23rd : Sadio Mane (Liverpool FC.)

24th: Radamel Falcao (AS Monaco).

25th: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

26th: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid).

27th: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich).

28th: Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) .

29th: Dries Mertens (Napoli) & Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool).

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)