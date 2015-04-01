Top 10 Transfer News of the Day: Neymar joins PSG
03 August at 22:54
It’s been another busy week for world football transfers. Here are the top 10 summer market stories of the day:
Arsene Wenger confirms Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal
Diego Costa hands in a transfer request to Chelsea
Milan still interested in bringing Ibra back to San Siro
Ronaldinho backs Liverpool star to replace Neymar at Barca
Juve look to Atletico’s Gimenez as potential Bonucci alternative
Barca also considering Mbappe
Milan’s Bonucci and Biglia purchases lack proper finances?
Vidal pushes for Inter move
Chelsea keeping an eye on Inter’s Candreva
Neymar officially joins PSG from Barca
