Top Arsenal target involved in player-plus cash swap deal between Inter and Wolfsburg

Inter are considering offering a player-plus-cash swap deal to sign Arsenal target Ricardo Rodriguez, today’s edition of Tuttosport reports. The Serie A giants have already found economic agreement with the Swiss defender who has a release clause of € 22 million included in his contract with the Bundesliga giants.



The nerazzurri, however, can’t register new permanent signings in January, unless they buy new players for free and that’s why Rodriguez could potentially join Inter at the end of the current campaign.



​Wolfsburg, however are considering making an opening bid for Geoffrey Kondogbia. The French midfielder could leave Inter for the right offer in January and Wolfsburg could make an official proposal in case Luiz Gustavo leaves the club in January. Wolfsburg could propose a player-plus cash swap deal involving Ricardo Rodriguez in the deal.



The 24-year-old left-back has two goals and as much assists in 17 appearances with the Bundesliga giants so far this season.

