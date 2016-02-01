Top Barcelona target informs PSG he doesn’t want a contract extension
28 March at 20:40PSG defender Marquinhos is one of the most wanted centre-back in Europe at the moment. The talented Brazilian defender is contracted with the Ligue1 giants until 2019 but according to reports in Spain he’s not willing to enter new contract talks with his club.
Sport.es claims Marquinhos was offered a contract extension but the player has informed his club that he’s not going to put pen to paper on a new deal.
Marquinhos joined PSG in 2013 for € 33 million from AS Roma and has imposed himself as one of the best defenders in the Old Continent.
Barcelona are said to have offered PSG € 50 million to sign Marquinhos last summer but the offer was rejected by the Ligue1 giants.
Members of Barcelona board of directors are now waiting for the exciting defender to openly claim he wants PSG exit in the summer so that they can start negotiations with PSG.
Go to comments