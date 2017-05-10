Barca contact PSG for Argentine star

Barcelona wants Angel Di Maria. The Paris Saint-Germain offensive winger has already played in Spain with the Real Madrid badge, and he is the first choice for the offensive department. Mundo Deportivo writes, the Catalan leadership has already contacted his football entourage. With Arda Turan likely to depart Barca this summer and Andre Gomes never living up to the expectations set forth last season, the Catalan club need a midfield boost.

Another club has joined the race for Jean-Michael Seri, according to El Mundo Deportivo. Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are the two clubs known to be interested in Seri.The Catalans’ first target is actually Marco Verratti, but are also thinking of going for an alternative, and Seri is up high on that list.

Barcelona have got in touch with academy product Oriol Romeu, according to Marca. The 25-year-old has spent a long time away from the Masia, where he was a trainee from 2004 to 2009 before turning professional, finally leaving Barcelona in 2011. The former Chelsea man is needed as a replacement for Sergi Busquets.

It appears that AC Milan aren’t optimistic about keeping Gerard Deulofeu. The Everton man is on loan at the San Siro, but Barcelona can sign him back for €12 million, a clause they inserted into the Spaniard’s deal when he moved to Goodison Park for good. With sporting director Robert Fernandez confirming that Barcelona are going to bring their man back, it looks like Milan are looking for alternatives, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

