Here are the top five stories out of England today regarding Chelsea, after their impressive 4-2 victory over Tottenham on the weekend. The win keeps the Blues hopes to battle on two fronts alive, as they remain four points ahead of the Spurs in the Premier League with six games yet to play. Italian coach Antonio Conte remains keen to stay focused on the final stretch of the season, as media from the peninsula continually link him to the Inter bench.

From the current league status, to the individual stories and awards, to transfer news, below are the most recent news coming out of the UK. With the practical guarantee of Champions League entry next season, Chelsea owners will undoubtedly be busy in the next few months as they build their squad not only for next season but also for the future.

1. Chelsea prepare for Southampton clash Tuesday

2. Kante wins PFA Player of the year

3. Conte wants to bring in Lukaku and van Dijk

4. Conte insists he does not want “selfish” players in response Hazard vs. Messi discussion



5. Fabregas says Hazard is second only to Messi