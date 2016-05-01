Top 5 Manchester United news stories:

Manchester United in talks with Real Madrid over possible deal for Bale

Spanish outlet Diario Gol has revealed that Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid over a possible deal for Welsh superstar Gareth Bale. The portal claims that Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring the 27-year-old back to the Premier League with Don Balon also claiming that Real president Florentino Perez is becoming more and more frustrated with the player’s absence through injury.

Chelsea ready to listen to Man Utd offers for Willian

Jose Mourinho is very interested in recruiting his former pupil, Willian. The Chelsea star has found playing time hard to come by with Pedro putting up a strong shift this season, and competing with the Brazilian. The Daily Star (via Le10Sport) write that Manchester United are interested in the 28-year-old, and are ready to spend €42 million for the man who has scored eleven goals this season, and added three more assists. In fact, the report indicates that the Pensioners are willing to let their man go for the right price. Willian has a deal at Stamford Bridge set to last until 2020.

Manchester United full-back set to miss rest of the season

Manchester United’s injury woes continue with the news that full-back Ashley Young looks set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. The England man lasted just 11 minutes of last night’s Europa League semi-final first-leg win over Celta Vigo after coming on as a 78th minute substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the Manchester Evening News writes that he could be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Man United may miss out on Chelsea, Napoli target

It looks like Manchester United’s pursuit of Djibril Sidibe’ may not have a happy ending. Long linked to a move to Chelsea, Bayern Munich and rivals Manchester City, the Monaco star is now being pursued by Napoli, too, the Corriere dello Sport claim. The Partenopei’s directors were present in midweek to watch the Ligue 1 leaders fall to Juventus in Champions League action, and asked about a number of talents, including Fabinho.

Inter considering Manchester United's 60 million offer for Croatian star