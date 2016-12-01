Top Leicester City target denies transfer rumours

Sassuolo centre-back Francesco Acerbi has denied to be in contact with Leicester City over a potential January transfer to the King Power Stadium. The rock solid Italian defender has told Sky Italia not to be considering a January move to the Premier League.



“Sometimes it sounds like a cliché, but I’m only focused on Sassuolo. Of course my personal objective is to return to a big club after that I failed at AC Milan. That was only my fault.”



Acerbi tops Claudio Ranieri’s transfer January shortlist as the Italian tactician wants to fix the Foxes’ defensive woes. Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively learned that Acerbi is not going to move to Leicester in January, although Ranieri is willing to make one more attempt to sign the former AC Milan man in January. Acerbi’s contract expires in June 2018, but Sassuolo have yet to make contact to propose the 28-year-old defender a new deal.

