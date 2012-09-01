Top Man Utd defensive target signs new contract with improved release clause
06 March at 14:29Manchester United target Victor Lindelof has signed a contract extension with Benfica, according to reports in Portugal. The highly rated 22-year-old defender is being linked for very long time with a move to the Old Trafford but his recent extension could mean the end of Manchester United hopes to sign the Sweden centre-back.
Lindelof should have joined the Red Devils this past January but José Mourinho reportedly blocked his signing as the Special One was said to be happy with the performances of Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo. The arrival of the Benfica star, however, should have been postponed to the end of the season but according to reports in Italy, Lindelof has also a new release clause.
Ilbianconero reports that Lindelof’s new release clause is now € 60 million, the previous one was in the region of € 40 million. Will Lindelof’s minimum transfer fee prevent the Red Devils from signing him?
