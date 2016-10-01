Top Planet: Juve-Dybala, a massive release clause had been proposed

Marcello Chirico (journalist from Top Planet) revealed an interesting nugget concerning Paulo Dybala's contract situation.



According to Chirico, Juventus proposed to add a release clause in Dybala's eventual new contract. It would have been a massive 160 million euros release clause (with 12 million euros going directly to the player and his agent). Dybala's agent is currently in Turin as he is having discussions with Marotta's club. An agreement between both parties is very close to being concluded as Dybala will then sign the new paperworks with Juventus.



At this point in time, it doesn't seem likely that Juventus will add a release clause in his new potential deal. Real Madrid and Barcelona (just to name a few) are still very much in to him. Dybala has had a few physical issues this season with Juventus but they are now in the past as he is focused on being the most consistant possible for Allegri's Juve team.