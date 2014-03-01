

One of the world's top referees will sensationally quit before the end of this month. According to reports in The Sun , Premier League official Mark Clattenburg will call time on his career over a lack of support from his governing body.

The journal believes that the 41-year-old has been disillusioned for some time and even approached PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) before Christmas to advise them of the situation but they rejected his request stating that he had to give 12 months’ notice.



It’s also understood that his colleagues in the Premier League have been aware of his decision for some time and with no top-flight games in England until February 25, it’s widely recognised that Clattenburg will have left his post before the next round of fixtures.



The official, who took charge of last season’s Euro 2016, Champions League and FA Cup Finals, is thought to be unhappy at the way PGMOL is run and with the management style of supremo Mike Riley. The paper understands that Clattenburg has received offers from broadcaster BT Sport to replace the outgoing Howard Webb as a match analyst whilst also considering a lucrative switch to officiate in China.