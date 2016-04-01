Top Serie A defender reveals why he snubbed January Leicester City move

Former AC Milan centre-back Francesco Acerbi is one of the best Italian defenders at the moment and surely one of the best ones in Serie A. The talented centre-back was linked with a move to Leicester City in the winter transfer window and Acerbi has confirmed that he had been in talks with former Foxes’ boss Claudio Ranieri.



“I had a chance to move to Leicester City and I think that was a good opportunity for my career”, Acerbi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.



“I spoke with Ranieri three times but I told him that I would have moved there only if Sassuolo wanted to sell me. I didn’t want to push to leave the club. I am grateful to Sassuolo for the chance they gave me. I don’t know if I will have the same chance in the future and I could still leave Sassuolo. I know I will be playing in another top club in the future.”



“Honestly I’d prefer a move to Inter over Leicester, Zanetti was a hero, he played 162 games in a row.”

