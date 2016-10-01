Top Serie A defender with expiring contract set to chose his next club by the end of the month
26 January at 17:00Gonzalo Rodriguez’s performances in the 2016/17 campaign are slightly more disappointing than those of the previous campaigns at Fiorentina but the Argentinian defender remains one of the best centre-backs in Serie A, so much so Inter and AC Milan are rumoured to be interested in signing him.
The former Villareal star’s contract expires at the end of the season, but Fiorentina have made an unconvincing contract extension offer and the player is set to leave the club.
The Serie A side have offered their star defender a lower salary than the one he’s currently earning and the player does not want to pen a new deal with the Tuscans. The player’s agent revealed the status of negotiations with an exclusive interview released with calciomercato.com in December.
Fiorentina have offered a one-year contract extension with a salary of € 1.2 million-a-year.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, the player has already received many offers and is going to chose his next club by the end of the month. The experienced centre-back is set to leave Fiorentina for free at the end of the season. Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that neither Inter nor AC Milan have made official proposals for the footballer, at least for now.
