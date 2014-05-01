Top star tells Messi he could leave Barcelona at the end of the season
07 May at 17:46Barcelona are still in race to win the double this season as the blaugrana have reached the Copa del Rey final and share the LaLiga top spot with Real Madrid although the Merengues have one match in hand.
With only two games left before the end of the season in Spain, Barcelona still hope they can manage to steal the Spanish title from under their rivals’ noses but the task will be nothing easy.
According to a report of Diario Gol, Andres Iniesta believes Barcelona can win the league and has told Lionel Messi that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season if the blaugrana manage to win the LaLiga title.
Iniesta’s Barcelona contract runs until 2018 but the talented Spain midfielder could decide to end his contract one year before the natural expiration of his deal to join his former teammate in the US where New York City are interested in signing him.
If Iniesta moves to New York City, the Spaniard could play alongside Andrea Pirlo for a few months before the end of the MLS campaign.
Go to comments