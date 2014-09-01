It’s been another scintillating day of football around Europe. Serie A champions Juventus march on after a hat-trick from Argentine striker Paulo Dybala. AC Milan are back to winning ways following a narrow 2-1 win at San Siro over Udinese.



In the Premier League, Chelsea and Arsenal produced a stalemate at Stamford Bridge where David Luiz saw red late on and at Old Trafford, Manchester United ensured Wayne Rooney had little to celebrate on his return as they beat The Toffees 4-0; Romelu Lukaku on the score-sheet against his former club.



Check out our gallery for some of today’s best images: