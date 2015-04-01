Top ten stories of the day: gallery
14 August at 18:15Another busy day in the transfer front but here are you top ten stories of the day. Some of the best include: Newcastle finally filling their striker vacancy, with Joselu set to arrive from Stoke City for £5m; Chelsea joining the race for Inter winger Perisic, right under Man United’s nose; Paulinho agrees with a move to the Nou Camp for 40m euros; Greizmann could be heading to Manchester United next window; Danny Rose is a no-go, Spurs tell Man United and Chelsea Dembele is set to move from Dortmund to Barca
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments