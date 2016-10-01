Top news of the day: Chamberlain turns Chelsea down in favor of Liverpool as Coutinho is still thinking of Barcelona
30 August at 23:20It was another packed up day as the transfer window is coming to an end in the world of European football. It was a day that saw Juventus officially acquire Howedes from Schalke 04 as he will add some depth to Allegri's team. Also, according to an early day report, it seems like if Coutinho is still thinking of a move from Liverpool to Barcelona , this per a Brazilian team doctor close to him.
In other news, Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seemingly turned down Chelsea's offer as he prefers to join Klopp's Liverpool. Going back to Chelsea, it seems like they are now inching closer to ex-Juve striker Llorente.
Taking a closer look at Serie A teams, Milan and Torino are inching closer to completing a deal for M'Baye Niang . If Niang is to leave the club then Mirabelli and Fassone might pounce on Udinese's Jankto. Inter Milan have had a turbulant day on the Karamoh front as they now seem to be inching closer to acquiring him after all ...
