Juventus strolled into their neighbor’s home and come out with three points during the Derby della Mole on Sunday afternoon.



Despite the 1-0 victory, Bianconeri fans are left concerned for the health of their star striker Gonzalo Higuain, who came off very early with a left ankle injury. Fortunately, per the Sky Sports broadcast, his injury is not thought to be too serious, however further tests will be needed.



Alex Sandro scored the only goal on the day, and Higuain’s replacement, Federico Bernardeschi played another extremely solid match for Juventus; who momentarily have leapfrogged Napoli for the top spot in Serie A.



See our player ratings from the match below:

