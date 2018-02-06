Juventus head into the dressing room in Torino with a solid 1-0 lead in the Derby della Mole. However, not everything has been peaches and cream for the Bianconeri in the first half.



Star striker Gonzalo Higuain was forced to come off very early in the match with a left ankle injury. Fortunately for the visitors, his replacement Federico Bernardeschi set up Alex Sandro, who deposited the match’s only goal so far.



Take a look at our ratings for the first half of the exciting Torino derby:

