Andrea Belotti has had a negative year to date with Torino as he has been injured a lot. Mihajlovic is now gone as there have been reports of tension between Belotti and team owner Urbano Cairo. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he wrote a comment on his Instagram account: " Tension between me and Cairo? This is totally false and absurd!". You can view his original social media comment bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.