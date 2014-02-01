Torino striker Andrea Belotti’s knee injury is not as serious as what the club expected, CalcioMercato have learnt.

The Turin based club revealed on their social media handles that their star striker has suffered a knee injury and the Italian will undergo further examination to determine the extent of the damage and to know for how long he will remain out of action.

While Sinisa Mihajlovic has a big job on his hands to replace Belotti, it is said that the striker’s injury is not as serious as the one that he suffered back in October. It is feared that the injury could keep him out for several weeks, but Belotti won’t stay out for as much time as the four-week absence that he faced in October.

It seems like Belotti has fractured his right knee and doesn’t have any legions in his knee ligaments. Sinisa Mihajlovic is likely to try Mbaye Niang up front or play Iago Falque as a false nine. Playing Lucas Boye as a striker is also an option.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)