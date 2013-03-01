Torino boss refuses to rule out exit of AC Milan & Chelsea target

Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic has refused to rule out a possible move away of Andrea Belotti. The Italian star is being linked with a move to Chelsea, AC Milan and Monaco and the Serbian manager has admitted that Belotti could be on his way out of Torino before the end of August.



Belotti has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Torino. His minimum transfer fee can only be activated by clubs outside Serie A.



“Transfer speculations affect him of course”, Mihajlovic said talking about Belotti.



“Against Bologna he did the worst game since I am here but during the week I’ve seen the good old ‘Gallo’. He has really been working hard, we’ve talked a lot and I am sure he will make a great game. I am sure he will stay at Torino but if he would receive an offer I don’t know what he could decide. As of today we received no offer and I think we won’t receive any before the end of the transfer window.”

