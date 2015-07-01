Torino, Cairo on Man United target: 'Belotti? There is a clause but it all depends on him...'

Andrea Belotti has had a fantastic season for Torino as he scored 25 league goals (and added 5 assists) which is very impressive considering the fact that he is only 23 years old. Torino would like to keep him but they know that many big teams including Manchester United are after him.



Here is what Torino president Urbano Cairo had to say on the matter in an interview with Rai Radio Due, before their game against Juventus: " I have an agreement with Belotti. Yes there is a clause in his contract. If a non-Italian team presents a 100 million euros offer for him then I will be obliged to sell him. Even so, he has to approve the deal too... so it is all on Belotti".



It is not a secret that Manchester United like him a lot and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future in heavy doubt, Mourinho will likely be looking to add a star front-man to his roster. This will be a very heated summer ahead for Belotti as he keeps turning heads...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)