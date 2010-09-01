Torino change market plans after Mazzarri appointment

Following the appointment of Walter Mazzarri as their new coach last week, Torino will now be forced to change their priorities during this month’s transfer window.



Given Mazzarri’s preference for a three-man defence, the 56-year-old tactician will require several new players who are comfortable playing in his system.



Therefore, wing-backs are sure to be high on the Tuscan’s list of demands. He wants his wide players to be dangerous going forward, but they must also be adept when not in possession.



Genoa’s Diego Laxalt is viewed as an ideal signing for the San Vincenzo native, and indeed reports suggest the Uruguayan has been specifically requested by him. They previously worked together briefly during their time together at Inter.



Toro and the Rossoblu have already begun negotiating, but there is still some considerable distance between supply and demand. Enrico Preziosi is demanding €10 million, but this is considered too high a figure in Turin. Talks are set to continue.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)