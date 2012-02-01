Torino are interested in signing Giannelli Imbula,

The former Milan and Inter target has had a poor time of it in England, where he has failed to live up to expectations at Stoke City.

Sent on loan to Toulouse, however, the Frenchman has found himself bouncing back, and was instrumental at the weekend as his side beat Caen 2-0.

​Trouble is, however, that he is reported to have been involved in a bust-up with management, enough to force a move away.

The Turinese paper claims that the Granata want Imbula, a move that would fit in with the methods of sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

Imbula seemed to be worth the

24 million Stoke spent on him in January 2016, having impressed in a short spell at Porto.

Now, however, the Potters want rid of him. Torino, for their part, will need someone to replace Marco Benassi in the midfield, where Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is being accused of having unwisely forced him out.