Revealed: Torino reject Arsenal's €65m bid for star striker Belotti

Torino director of sport Gianluca Petrachi has revealed that Torino have refused an offer of Arsenal for their star striker Andrea Belotti. The Italian executive spoke to Sky Italia on Sudany afternoon, minutes before the kick-off of Sassuolo-Torino, one of the most interesting Serie A games today.



Belotti is Italy’s best striker at the moment as he has netted 14 goals in 18 appearances so far this season. The player is also believed to be a transfer target of Manchester United. The Gunners had offered € 65 million to seal the player’s transfer.



“We have refused an offer of Arsenal for Belotti”, Petrachi told Sky.



“Honestly, I believe that we should enjoy our present and I think that the player’s worth much more than that. Their offer is not enough for us, Belotti’s worth much more. We are happy to have him with us, let’s see what will happen in the future.”



Belotti has just signed a new contract with Torino and his new deal with the club includes a release clause of € 100 million which can only be activated by foreign clubs.

