The Granata hitman has struggled to replicate his scoring streak from last season, when his side put up an €100 million release clause for him.

Milan, Arsenal, Manchester City and a number of other elite clubs were interested in the Gallo, though a recent interview revealed that Florentino Perez had never even heard of him.

Milan were especially interested in the forward, who rose to prominence by scoring 26 goals in Serie A last season, but has only managed three this time round.

Torino president Urbano Cairo claims that Belotti will stay at least another year.

"No, no, I really don't think [he will leave]" Cairo told La

"He's our player and he's very important for us.



"He's not yet at 100 percent and I still expect a lot to come from him. As soon as he starts scoring again, the floodgates will open."