Milan target asked to stay while at Superga memorial

Just as the case is every year, May 4th was a very important day for Torino F.C. As usual yesterday the team, led by President Urbano Cairo, was present at Superga for the commemoration of the tragedy that wiped out one of the strongest teams in history in 1949, a side able to win five consecutive championships. On this occasion captain Andrea Belotti was the one to read aloud the names of the 31 victims of the plane crash.



'Do not go to Milan' – Some of the Torino fans used the setting to voice their desire for him to stay at the club: "Do not go to Milan, stay with us to make us great again” the words reported by the Press.



The former Palermo man is one of the top targets Rossoneri to strengthen Gattuso’s squad. A year later, the negotiation with Torino president Urbano Cairo is ready to start again.

