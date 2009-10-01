Torino, Hart says farewell: 'EPL return? Yes it is most likely but not with City'

Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart's future is in doubt as he is on loan from Manchester City. Here is what the English international had to say on his future with an interview with the press: " English premier league return? It is likely yes even if I haven't had any contacts with other clubs yet. I am fully focused on these last three games of the season with Torino. Wherever I do end up, I would like the transfer to be a permanent one. If i do return to City which is highly unlikely, it would be great. At my age, another loan season would not be fair for me and my family....".



Joe Hart has appeared in 34 games so far this season for Torino as Mihajlovic's men are currently in 9th place. They will be facing Napoli this week as they will then finish off their season against Genoa and finally Sassuolo.