Torino confirm AC Milan bid for €100m star

Torino’s director of football Gianluca Petrachi has confirmed that AC Milan were interested in signing the granata and Italy star Andrea Belotti. The Italian striker has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract and the rossoneri had been heavily linked with signing the 23-year-old who netted 24 Serie A goals last season.



Belotti had also been linked with a move to Chelsea but the Blues did also fail to match the player’s price-tag.



Talking to Torino Channel on Saturday afternoon, Petrachi confirmed AC Milan wanted to sign Belotti.



“They [AC Milan] wanted to include him in a swap deal with Mbaye Niang [who eventually signed for Torino].”



“It was not easy to sign Niang, it was a long negotiation and AC Milan wanted to include Belotti in a deal but their offer was not good enough. I told them that I wanted to keep the two negotiations separated.”

