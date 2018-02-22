Torino have won only two of their last 27 Serie A games against Inter, with 17 wins for the Nerazzurri, and eight draws.



Torino’s last home win against Inter came in February 1994 – since then the Nerazzurri have managed 10 wins and three draws away to Torino.



Inter haven’t conceded a single goal over their last five Serie A games – last time they went six consecutive games without conceding was in November 1979.



Torino have won their last two league games, scoring four goals in each of those games – the last time they won three Serie A games in a row was in November 2016.



Nine of Inter’s last 10 goals away from home have been scored before the 55th minute of play.



Andrea Belotti has scored four goals and made two assists in his last three Serie A appearances. He had previously scored only five goals and failed to make a single assist this campaign.