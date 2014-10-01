Torino have won only one of their last 23 Serie A Derbies (April 2015), losing 17 and drawing the other five.



Torino have found the net in each of the last three home league meetings against Juventus, after they were goalless in the previous five.



Since Walter Mazzarri’s appointment as manager, Torino have won three of their five Serie A games (D2), as many as they had won in the previous 16 league games.



With a clean sheet, Torino will equal their longest Serie A streak without conceding a goal at home (five) – the last time they managed the do so was back in January 1995.



Juventus have found the net in each of their last 26 away league games – this is the longest current streak among the 20 Serie A teams.



Juventus have conceded 2.3 shots on target per game on average in Serie A this season – no team has faced fewer per game in the Top-5 European Leagues so far.