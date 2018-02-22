Lazio have won four of their last seven league games against Torino in Serie A, with two draws and a win for the Granata, which came in the reverse fixture.



The last time Torino did a Serie A double over Lazio was in 1973/74.



The Granata have avoided defeat in four of their last five home games against Lazio in Serie A (W2 D2).



Walter Mazzarri’s side have won five of their last eight home fixtures in the competition (D1 L2).



Lazio have already won 11 away games in this Serie A campaign – an all-time record for the Biancocelesti. They had never won more than nine on the road in a single Serie A season prior to this season.



Nine of the last 10 goals conceded by Torino in Serie A have come in the second half.



Lazio are the top scorers in Serie A this season, and boast the third best shot conversion rate (excluding blocks) amongst sides in Europe’s Top 5 leagues (22%), behind only PSG (23%) and Monaco (25%).