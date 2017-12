Serie A outfit Torino are looking to sign former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro from Turkish club Antalyaspor.Still 28, Sandro has struggled for game time this season at the Antalya-based and has made only three Turkish league appearances so far. The Brazilian had joined the Turkish club from Queens Park Rangers back in 2015 and had spent a season on loan at West Bromwich Albion as well. Tuttosport say that Sandro is increasingly important getting a feeling that he isn't needed at Antalyaspor and could look to move elsewhere soon. Torino are aware of the former Spurs man's situation and will be looking to make a move for the midfielder once he expresses his desire to move from Turkey or wants to move.Sandro joined Premier League giants Tottenham back in 2010 from Internacional for a fee in the region of 14 million pounds and has also represented the Brazilian national team multiple times, appearing 17 times for the men in yellow so far.