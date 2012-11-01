Torino: Mazzarri and Cairo to meet in Milan today

Torino will hold intense talks with Walter Mazzarri today, reports suggest, as he prepares to replace Sinisa Mihajlovic.



The Serbian manager has been sacked by the Toros, but their Primavera manager Federico Coppitelli doesn’t have a UEFA Pro Licence, so a replacement has to be appointed before Saturday’s Bologna game.



It’s widely expected that man will be Mazzarri, and reports suggest that further talks will take place later today in Milan.



The Italian will be offered a contract until June 2020 by club president Umberto Cairo, which should be agreed upon today.



The only stumbling block to an agreement is Mazzarri’s contract with Watford, which still has another year to run, but the Premier League club should have no problem releasing him six months early and saving the money they’d have had to pay him.



Mazzarri will bring with him a rich history as manager. He has helmed Watford, Inter Milan, and Napoli, among others.