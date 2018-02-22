Torino: Mazzarri demands two new signings from Cairo
26 March at 17:10Calciomercato.com sources understand Torino coach Walter Mazzarri has asked president Urbano Cairo to revamp much of his playing squad this summer, and has made two specific requests with regard to who is signed when the transfer window opens.
The former Napoli and Inter boss intends to change the team’s formation from a hybrid of 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 to his preferred 3-5-2, which means he will require at least one new specialist wing-back.
Indeed, he has identified Genoa’s Diego Laxalt as the ideal man for the job and insists that Cairo should do everything in his power to ensure he joins the Granata before the start of next season.
The 56-year-old Tuscan tactician also wants a new centre-forward to be brought in; one who is both capable of playing alongside Andrea Belotti as well as acting as his long-term replacement. The former Chelsea and Manchester United target’s future remains unclear for the moment.
Palermo captain Ilija Nestorovski is his number one choice to lead the line and add a greater physical presence to Toro’s attacking ranks ahead of 2019/19, when it is hoped the club will compete for a Europa League spot alongside the likes of Atalanta and Fiorentina.
